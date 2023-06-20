Military transport aircraft doubled flights since start of special operation — Shoigu

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Military transport aircraft have doubled the number of its flights since the start of the special military operation, performing more than 10,000 to date, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the intensity of flights by military transport aircraft has more than doubled. To date, An-124 and Il-76 planes have performed more than 10,000 flights," he said at a meeting of top Defense Ministry officials.

According to the minister, the aircraft transported 2,300 pieces of equipment, more than 300,000 troops and 160,000 tons of cargo, and the A-50 and IL-22 aircraft performed almost 5,000 special combat sorties.

"Military airlift volumes increase every year," he said.

According to the minister, that’s because of an increase in the intensity of combat training, exercises and inspections, as well as missions that are part of international military cooperation, including missions to support the Russian contingent in Syria.

Shoigu said that military transport aircraft is also involved in assisting Russian regions and foreign countries in extinguishing forest fires and providing disaster relief services.

The minister said that the fleet of military transport aircraft is regularly updated and its numbers are enhanced.

"In these conditions, it is necessary to continue improving the quality of executing military transport aircraft missions, paying special attention to the training of flight crews," Shoigu said.