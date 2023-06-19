Lavrov arrives in Minsk to take part in meeting of top CSTO diplomats

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Minsk to take part in a meeting of top diplomats from member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-led security bloc, a TASS correspondent reported on Monday.

The ministers are expected to sum up the results of multilateral cooperation within the organization and discuss prospects for further cooperation.

The ministers are also scheduled to meet with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

CSTO members are Armenia, Belarus, which holds presidency in 2023, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.