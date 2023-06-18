Russian forces destroy two Bradley fighting vehicles during attack of Ukrainian forces

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces destroyed two Bradley fighting vehicles during an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"The total losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in these directions (Yuzhnodonetsk and Zaporozhye - TASS) over the day reached 380 Ukrainian servicemen, 35 tanks, 33 infantry fighting vehicles, including two Bradley vehicles, as well as 38 armored combat vehicles, including the Stryker armored personnel carrier, and the D-20 howitzer," he said.

Aviation and artillery of Russia’s Center combat group destroyed up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen in the Krasnolymansk direction over the day, and also stopped the activities of two enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, Konashenkov added.

At the same time, Russia’s Southern Group of Forces over the past day repelled eight attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction. "During the day, the decisive actions of units of the Southern Group of Forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of the Donetsk People's Republic settlements of Kirovo, Pervomayskoye, Krasnogorovka, Nevelskoye, and Maryinka," Konashenkov said.

The Russian Armed Forces also repelled the attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye, Yuzhno-Donetsk and Donetsk directions, destroying up to 210 Ukrainian servicemen in the Donetsk direction, as well as over 200 enemy servicemen and 33 tanks during the most active attack attempts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye direction.

The Russian forces also destroyed the ammunition depot of the 123rd territorial defense brigade near the village of Kizomys in the Kherson region, Konashenkov said.