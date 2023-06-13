Two Ukrainian MICV crews surrender near Avdeevka

DONETSK, June 13. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian crews of mechanized infantry combat vehicles (MICV) rendered themselves prisoners of war near Avdeevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a spokesman of regional law enforcement authorities told TASS.

"A platoon commander of the [Ukrainian] 110th detached mechanized brigade got in touch with a unit of Russian Armed Forces in the Avdeevka area with a request to provide medical aid to his wounded soldiers due to the refusal of the brigade’s commanding staff to evacuate [them]. The Ukrainian commander requested during talks to provide a safe passage because remaining forces of his unit will surrender with all the organic weapons, including two remaining BMP-1 [MICV]. The operation was successful and fighters of the Ukrainian armed forces are on the territory of the republic," the spokesman said.

Ten Ukrainian soldiers surrendered, including seriously wounded ones.