Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane in Kherson area

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane in the Kherson area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 aircraft near the settlement of Osokorovka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, Russian air defense systems intercepted five rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and a HARM anti-radar missile of the Ukrainian army. In addition, they destroyed eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Kremenets and Lipovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Sladkovodnoye and Sladkaya Balka in the Zaporozhye Region, Olshany, Kolomiychikha, Chervonaya Dibrova and Verkhnekamenka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the general reported.