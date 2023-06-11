Russian forces eliminate over 30 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area, top brass reports

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated over 30 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In the Kherson direction, over 30 Ukrainian personnel, an Osa-AKM air defense system, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted on the enemy by firepower," the spokesman said.