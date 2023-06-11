Kremlin sees heroism of Russian soldiers repelling Ukraine’s counteroffensive

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Kremlin sees the heroism and tenacity of Russian soldiers who are repelling Ukrainian counteroffensive attempts, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"It is about the heroism and tenacity of our soldiers. We see how they are fighting," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Ukraine had launched a counteroffensive. He noted that despite the fact that the Kiev regime had deployed strategic reserves, its offensive was unsuccessful thanks to the heroism of Russian soldiers. He also drew attention to Ukraine’s enormous losses, which exceeded "classical figures" of three to one.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that since June 4, Ukrainian forces have been making failed counteroffensive attempts, suffering losses in manpower and hardware. On June 6, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that over the past three days, the Russian military had repelled all of Ukraine’s attempts to launch its "long-promised offensive." Ukraine lost up to 3,715 men, 259 tanks and armored combat vehicles, 134 trucks, 48 field artillery guns and more than 50 drones.

Bloomberg said that the West acknowledges the huge losses suffered by the Ukrainian army. Meanwhile, the Politico newspaper wrote citing senior US officials that future support for Kiev hinges on the success of its counteroffensive.