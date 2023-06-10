Moscow, Chechnya some of the best in recruitment for contract military service – ministry

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Moscow and Chechnya rank among the 16 best Russian regions in terms of recruiting people for contract military service, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Nikolay Pankov said at a ministry meeting on Saturday.

"At the meeting, Nikolay Pankov singled out such regions as Moscow and Sevastopol, the republics of Altai, Bashkortostan, Ingushetia, Karachay-Cherkessia, Komi, Tyva, Chechnya, Astrakhan, Voronezh, Murmansk, Penza, Sakhalin, Tyumen [regions] and the Jewish Autonomous Region as having the best results in executing the plan for recruiting servicemen for contract service," the ministry said.