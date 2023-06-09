Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army’s signal center in Zaporozhye area — top brass

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian command posts in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and a signal center in the Zaporozhye area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"In the area of the settlement of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, a signal center of the 102nd territorial defense brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Also, "in the area of the town of Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, two command/observation posts of units from the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized brigade were eliminated," the general reported.

During the last 24-hour period, combat aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 97 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 126 areas, he said.