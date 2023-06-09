Kremlin aware of drone crash into Voronezh residential building, clarifying details

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Kiev regime continues to target civilians while Russia goes on with its special military operation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, commenting on reports that a drone had crashed into a residential building in the southwestern Russian city of Voronezh on Friday.

"We know [about the attack], we are seeing reports that it was shot down; actually, [it was probably] an already downed drone that hit [a residential building]. The details are being ascertained; the special services are handling this," the Kremlin official said.

"The Kiev regime is continuing its attacks on civilian infrastructure and residential buildings; they are continuing with this line of activity. But, we continue [our] fight and the special military operation [goes on]," Peskov concluded.

Earlier on Friday, Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) had crashed in Voronezh and special services were working at the scene. According to the latest data, several people were injured and were treated by medical personnel at the scene of the incident.