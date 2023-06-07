Shoigu inspects execution of defense contracts at Almaz-Antey plant

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has inspected the execution of a government defense contract at a plant of Almaz-Antey Corporation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The head of the Russian defense agency has inspected the workshops producing advanced guided air defense missiles for air defense systems," the ministry said. "The defense minister noted that the products manufactured by Almaz-Antey Corporation are in demand and show high efficiency in the special military operation area."

The head of Almaz-Antey, Yan Novikov, said during Shoigu’s visit that the corporation had significantly increased output for the government’s defense contracts across the entire range of its products in 2023, according to a Defense Ministry statement.

"The head of the Almaz-Antey Concern, Yan Novikov, reported to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu that the corporation significantly increased output for the government’s defense contracts across the entire range of its products. He emphasized that the company is delivering products ahead of schedule. Air defense systems, including the S-300 Favorit, the S-400 Triumph and the S-350 Vityaz, show high efficiency in destroying enemy air targets," the statement said.

A representative of one of Almaz-Antey’s enterprises told Shoigu, as the minister visited the plant, about the expansion of production capacities to make air defense systems, the Defense Ministry said.

"The director general of the enterprise reported to the Russian defense minister about the implementation of programs to expand production capacities to provide Russian troops with modern air defense systems," the ministry said. According to the representative, "the creation of new production capacities will allow the enterprise to double its capacity," the ministry said.

The Russian defense minister said it was necessary to reduce the time it takes to put the corporation’s new production capacity in operation by synchronizing the work to install equipment with its testing and commissioning, according to the ministry.