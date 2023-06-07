Kiev fails in attempt to break through Russian defenses near Artyomovsk — top brass

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attempted to break through Russian defenses near Artyomovsk in the Donetsk area and the attack was repulsed, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"Ukrainian armed formations that failed to achieve the goals of their offensive and sustained heavy casualties in the southern Donetsk direction, made attempts to break through our troops’ defenses near the city of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk area. The enemy failed to achieve the goal of its attack. It was not allowed to break into our defense," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 415 Ukrainian troops in battles near Artyomovsk

Russian forces destroyed roughly 415 Ukrainian troops in battles near Artyomovsk in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Russia’s southern battlegroup successfully repulsed by its active operations eight offensive attempts by the assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 56th motorized infantry and 57th mechanized brigades in the direction of the settlements of Yagodnoye, Dubovo-Vasilyevka, the western outskirts of Artyomovsk, Andreyevka and Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, and also of the 24th mechanized and 3rd assault brigades near the community of Kleshcheyevka, the spokesman specified.

"Up to 415 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a Msta-B howitzer were destroyed during the battles in the past 24 hours," the general reported.

Russian forces neutralize three Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces neutralized three Ukrainian subversive groups in the Lugansk People’s Republic in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the activity of three Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces destroyed over 50 Ukrainian troops, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery gun in the past 24 hours," the general reported.

"Air strikes and artillery fire by the western battlegroup hit the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Novomlynsk, Kulagovka, Kislovka and Pershotravnevoye in the Kharkov Region and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," he said.

Russian forces eliminate over 70 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area in past day

Russian forces eliminated over 70 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical and army aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of Russia’s battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Ploshchanka, Karmazinovka, Chervonaya Dibrova and Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman specified.

"Over 70 Ukrainian personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the general reported.

In the area of the Serebryansky forestry, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance groups was thwarted, he added.

Russian forces rout Ukrainian armored column in DPR

Russian forces repulsed several Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Zaporozhye area, routed an enemy armored column and destroyed a US-made counter-battery radar over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"At the Vremevka protrusion, decisive actions by units of the battlegroup East, air, missile and artillery strikes repulsed three enemy attacks of two battalion tactical groups in areas near the settlements of Neskuchnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region in the past 24 hours. In addition, an attack by a Ukrainian assault group was repelled near the community of Novodonetskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. This community is under the control of Russian forces," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also destroyed the larger part of the enemy’s armor from the armored column advancing towards the Oktyabr state farm. The surviving enemy armor retreated to the initial frontier, the general reported.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault brigade and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar near the settlements of Omelnik and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian army’s fuel depots near Avdeyevka in DPR

Russian forces destroyed two fuel depots of the Ukrainian army near Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Two fuel depots of the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized brigade were destroyed near the settlement of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 190 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk area

Russian forces destroyed over 190 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In total, over 190 Ukrainian personnel, eight tanks, including two French-made AMX-10 wheeled tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, a US-manufactured M777 artillery system, a Gvozdika motorized artillery gun, D-20 and D-30 howitzers and a Giatsint-B cannon were destroyed in the southern Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 60 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 60 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 60 Ukrainian personnel, five armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Gvozdika motorized artillery gun and a Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces strike 93 Ukrainian artillery units in past day

Russian forces struck 93 Ukrainian artillery units and destroyed the command posts of two enemy brigades over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian grouping of forces struck 93 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 137 areas," the spokesman said.

"In areas near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Novoivanovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the command/observation posts of the Ukrainian army’s 67th mechanized and 44th artillery brigades were destroyed," the general reported.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27, MiG-29 fighter jets

Russian air defenses downed Ukrainian Su-27 and MiG-29 fighter jets, intercepted 24 HIMARS, Uragan and Olkha rockets and destroyed 22 enemy drones over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 fighter near the settlement of Nikiforovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Near the settlement of Lyubitskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter was downed. In the past 24 hours, 24 rockets of the HIMARS, Uragan and Olkha multiple launch rocket systems were intercepted," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 22 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the past 24 hours in areas near the settlements of Donetsk, Verkhnetoretskoye and Gornyak in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Verkhnekamenka, Kremennaya and Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Ilchenkovo and Inzhenernoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Sadovoye and Golaya Pristan in the Kherson Region, the general reported.

In total, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 438 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 238 helicopters, 4,527 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 surface-to-air missile systems, 9,634 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,119 multiple rocket launchers, 5,034 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,771 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.