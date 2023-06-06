Kremlin unaware of possibility of declaring martial law in border regions

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov is not aware of the possibility of introducing martial law in the border regions or announcing general mobilization.

The day before, some TV and radio stations broadcast a fake address of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Among other things, it mentioned such measures.

When asked whether martial law or general mobilization was actually being discussed in certain regions, Peskov said: "I am unaware of that."

"Special relevant services and servicemen are working there. Measures are being taken to restore order," he added.

The Kremlin spokesman told TASS on Monday that the video of the president's alleged "emergency address" was a hack; in fact, there was no such speech. The MIR International Television and Broadcasting Company also said the broadcast was hacked, noting that it was illegal and had nothing to do with the official broadcast schedule.

Novaya Tavolzhanka

The Kremlin spokesman was also asked to comment on the situation in Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod Region. "Unfortunately, I have no information," Peskov said.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier on Tuesday that the Ukrainian forces had fired nearly 500 different types of ammunition into the Shebekino district of the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours. According to him, 105 shells hit the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka.