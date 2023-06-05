Russian forces control positions near Svatovo, Kremennaya — expert

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian forces keep under control all their positions at the Svatovo-Kremennaya section of the frontline, military expert Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant-colonel of the LPR people’s militia, has said.

"Not a single position has been surrendered. Everyone is holding the defense, but it is true that the situation is difficult," he said on Russia’s TV Channel One.

According to Marochko, rumors about the Ukrainian army's alleged successes in this direction were being spread by sources close to Kiev, including the former head of the administration of the Ukrainian-controlled part of the LPR, Sergey Gaidai.