Russian troops hit facilities at Ukrainian military airfields with precision weapons

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have carried out a multiple attack with high-precision weapons against facilities at Ukrainian military airfields, hitting command posts, radar posts, aircraft and ammunition depots, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"At night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike with long-range high-precision airborne weapons against enemy facilities at military airfields. The goal of the strike was achieved. Command posts, radar posts, Ukrainian aircraft hardware, as well as storage facilities with weapons and ammunition were hit," he said.