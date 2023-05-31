Potential IAEA spies at Zaporozhye NPP to be dealt with — adviser

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. There is still a risk that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) engage in espionage at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, but Russian intel services are ready to avert them, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the CEO of Russian state nuclear concern Rosenergoatom, told Rossiya-24 television on Wednesday.

"Of course, there are such risks, let’s be frank. <...> There is a risk that a person who specializes in espionage rather than nuclear security, dressed as an inspector, could find their way to the power plant. <…> Well, thank God, we have well-prepared special services who are working to reduce, minimize and avert these risks," Karchaa said.

However, he cautioned against "using unambiguous definitions, including with regard to the IAEA."

Earlier, Karchaa told TASS that intel services had been promptly detecting informers from among the Ukrainian military, but that measures were being taken only if their guilt was proven. On April 25, he urged Russia to intensify efforts in the information realm to prevent Ukraine from spreading misinformation in order to put pressure on ZNPP employees.