Defense industry steps up output of essentials for special operation manifold — Mishustin

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Russian defense industry complex has not only stepped up production of everything necessary for the special military operation manifold, but is also improving armaments, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a video address to the participants in an enlarged board meeting of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade on Wednesday.

"The defense-industrial complex is now operating under maximum pressure," Mishustin stressed.

Defense enterprises "have multiplied their output of products needed for a special military operation."

"In parallel with meeting the production targets weapons and equipment continue to be improved nonstop," Mishustin pointed out, thanking all defense industry employees for doing a good job.