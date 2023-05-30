50 Ukrainian combat vehicles destroyed by Russian forces on Dnieper right bank in ten days

GENICHESK, May 30. /TASS/. Russian aircraft supporting the Dnepr battlegroup hit sheds with Ukrainian military vehicles and munitions depots on the Dnieper right bank, destroying about 50 vehicles and up to 200 troops in the past ten days, a spokesman for the local emergencies services told TASS on Tuesday.

"Up to 50 vehicles - T-64 Bulat tanks, BMP-1, BTR YPR-765 infantry carriers, Dingo ATF, AMZ Dzik-2, Kozak-7, M1224 MaxxPro, HMMWV M1151A armored cars - were hit inside sheds, as well as four munitions depots. About 200 Ukrainian troops were neutralized," he said.

Apart from that, Russian forces wiped out M777 howitzers, Osa-AKM and Strela-10 multiple rockets launchers.