Ukrainian forces fail to regain lost positions near Kremennaya in LPR — expert

LUGANSK, May 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces unsuccessfully attempted to regain their lost positions in Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) a couple of days ago, LPR military expert Colonel Vitaly Kiselev told a TASS correspondent on Tuesday.

"A group of Ukrainian soldiers, numbering no more than 15 people with one unit of armored equipment, tried to regain some position they’d lost near Kremennaya with none of our units even being there, but our howitzer fire left them with no chance to advance," he noted.

According to the military expert, the bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers have remained there for two days already because they cannot be evacuated by the Ukrainian army due to inclement weather. "They are probably worried that there are heavy rains and that they won’t be able to get through there; moreover, currently they do not have any evacuation vehicles," he said.

Kiselev noted that in the Svatovo-Kremennaya area, Russian troops are currently engaged in counterbattery activities.