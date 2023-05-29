MELITOPOL, May 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have once again used chemical munitions when shelling Russian positions in the Zaporozhye area, Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of the Tsar’s Wolves research center, told TASS on Monday.

He said this data came from the center’s specialists that are working in the Zaporozhye area.

"The enemy uses kamikaze drones <…> and chemical munitions - munitions filled with chemicals - on our first line of defense," Rogozin said.

He said bombardments with chemical weapons happen almost every day and some of these munitions were used on Monday. According to the politician, the contents of the munitions cause soldiers’ eyes to water and make it hard for them to breathe.

Chairman of the We Are Together With Russia group Vladimir Rogov said on April 21 that Ukrainian forces had deployed chemical weapons in the Zaporozhye area using a drone, injuring one serviceman.