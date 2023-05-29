Ukrainian shelling kills civilian in Gorlovka — mayor

DONETSK, May 29. /TASS/. A man died in Gorlovka on Monday due to Ukrainian shelling, the town’s mayor Ivan Prikhodko reported.

"As a result of the shelling of the Nikitov district of Gorlovka by the Ukrainian armed forces <…> a peaceful resident of Gorlovka, a man born in 1992, died," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The mayor also pointed out that shells exploded near the administration building. "Enemy shells explode near the village administration," he wrote.

The Ukrainian forces opened fire on Gorlovka several times on Monday with multiple rocket launchers and barrel artillery.