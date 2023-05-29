Russian forces struck vehicles in Kherson, killed 14 Ukrainian troops — official

GENICHESK, May 29. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered an artillery strike on Ukrainian vehicles in Kherson, killed 14 troops and wounded 10 more, a regional emergency situations official told reporters on Monday.

"An artillery strike was delivered on a vehicle park of one Ukrainian units in the industrial area of Kherson overnight. As a result, 14 servicemen were killed and 10 more sustained wounds of various severity, and 10 vehicles were knocked out of service," he said.

Also, artillery fire destroyed a self-propelled 2S1 Gvozdika artillery unit, its crew of five people and ammunition were destroyed near the settlement of Chernobayevka on Sunday afternoon.