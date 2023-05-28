Russian aviation attacks Ukrainian forces attempting to regain positions in Krasny Liman

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Russian aviation and artillery have attacked the positions of two brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces that attempted to regain the lost positions in the area of Nevsky and the Serebryansky forestry, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup Center Alexander Savchuk told TASS on Sunday.

"Nationalists of the 66th mechanized brigade and the 95th air assault brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces have attempted to regain the lost positions by attacking the Nevsky section and the area of the Serebryansky forestry. As a result of an aviation attack and artillery fire by Battlegroup Center the enemy suffered significant losses of contingent," he said.

Moreover, Su-34 fighter-bombers of Battlegroup Center conducted a bombing strike on the enemy’s defense centers near Serebryanka, while Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems hit the equipment and defense centers of the Ukrainian armed forces, Savchuk added.