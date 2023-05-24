Russian air defenses down MiG-29 fighter in Ukraine operation, top brass reports

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet and intercepted 16 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighter in the area of the settlement of Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. During the last 24-hour period, they intercepted 16 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Pokrovskoye, Terny, Kirillovka and Krapivnitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Zolotaryovka, Chervonaya Dibrova, Novokrasnyanka and Zmiyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Tsvetkovoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Rubanovka in the Kherson Region, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy over 40 Ukrainian troops, two howitzers in Kupyansk area

Russian forces destroyed over 40 Ukrainian troops and two howitzers and neutralized two enemy subversive groups in the Kupyansk area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft, artillery and active operations by units of the western battlegroup inflicted damage on the enemy in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Pershotravnevoye and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. Over 40 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, and also D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

In the area of the settlements of Sinkovka and Kislovka in the Kharkov Region, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted, the general added.

Russian forces eliminate over 60 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian combat aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrowers destroyed over 60 Ukrainian troops and a motorized artillery gun in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from the battlegroup Center struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova and Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Torskoye and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

"Over 60 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Gvozdika motorized artillery gun and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in that direction in the past 24 hours," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 150 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk advance

Russian forces destroyed roughly 150 Ukrainian troops in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, as many as 150 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, two armored personnel carriers, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of active operations by units of the southern battlegroup, air strikes and artillery fire," the spokesman said.

Also, in areas near Slavyansk and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 10th mountain assault brigade and 112th territorial defense brigade were obliterated, the general said.

Kiev suffers 125 casualties in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas, killing and wounding about 125 enemy troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery from Russia’s battlegroup East struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Ugledar and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Malaya Tokmachka, Marfopol and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"The enemy’s losses in those directions amounted to 125 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, three motor vehicles and an Msta-B howitzer," the general reported.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s command post in DPR

Russian forces struck the Ukrainian army’s command post in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the command/observation post of a unit from the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized brigade was hit," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 93 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 107 areas, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammo depot in DPR

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 54th mechanized brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out 25 Ukrainian troops, howitzer in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 25 Ukrainian troops and a howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 25 Ukrainian personnel, an Msta-B howitzer and two motor vehicles were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted on the enemy by firepower," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 429 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 235 helicopters, 4,293 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 anti-aircraft missile systems, 9,295 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,100 multiple rocket launchers, 4,893 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,433 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.