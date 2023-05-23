Russia to develop comprehensive dialogue with ASEAN — senior security official

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Moscow plans to expand comprehensive cooperation with ASEAN, including in the area of security, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said on Tuesday.

"2023 marks the fifth anniversary of the Russia-ASEAN strategic partnership whereas relations between them have been developing for more than 30 years. We are set to invigorate dialogue with the association in all spheres, including in the area of security," he said at the consultations between high representatives in charge of security matters from Russia and ASEAN countries.

According to Patrushev, the current situation in the world clearly demonstrates the need for an exchange of views on the most pressing issues on the global and regional agenda. "Taking into account the traditional atmosphere of mutual trust between Russia and ASEAN, we are ready to discuss the most sensitive topics," he pledged.

Set up in 1967, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, now has ten members, namely Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysian, Singapore, Brunei. The Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar. Papua New Guinea and East Timor enjoy the observer status. East Timor’s application for membership was approved in 2023 and it is expected to join the association in 2023.