Russia interested in military cooperation with friendly states, says security official

VIENTIANE, May 23. /TASS/. Russia will continue developing military-technical cooperation with friendly states, even though the primary task is to achieve the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"The issues of military-technical cooperation are on the table and we are actively dealing with them and, even though a considerable part of our efforts is currently focused on achieving the goals of the special military operation, we, nonetheless, continue cooperation with friendly states in this sphere," the security official said.

Russia has been maintaining traditionally friendly relations with both Vietnam and Laos for decades. In addition to the inter-state relations that have strengthened significantly in recent years, inter-party ties with the ruling parties in these countries are actively developing now, Medvedev pointed out.

"Such relations are absolutely productive and are an additional channel of communication between the countries and between the peoples in addressing very diverse tasks," the Russian security official said, stressing that Russia was currently moving along this pathway together with Vietnam and Laos.

Medvedev said that during a series of negotiations with the leadership of both countries he had discussed very diverse issues, including the provision of the countries’ security and defense capability.