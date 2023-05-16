Russian National Guards defuse explosive object in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. An explosive object was found near a gas station in Rylsk in the Kursk Region, a source in the regional National Guard directorate told TASS on Tuesday.

According to it, members of the National Guard took the object to a safe location and eliminated it. "An explosive object found near one of the gas stations of the city of Rylsk was inspected by bomb-disposal experts from the Finist special unit of the regional National Guard directorate, taken to a safe location with safety precautions and destroyed with a pressure charge," the source told TASS.

In the Kursk Region, which borders Ukraine, a high (yellow) terrorist threat level has been extended since February 4. Since October 19, 2022, a medium level of response has been in effect in the region. Checkpoints at the border areas have been set up, and security has been beefed up at Kurchatov’s city entrance and exit, where the Kursk nuclear power plant is located. Also, security has been increased along the region’s main highways. In addition, safety measures for infrastructure and educational facilities have been strengthened as well.