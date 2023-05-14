Russia says its forces repelled all Ukrainian attacks near Artyomovsk

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian forces have repelled all Ukrainian attacks near Artyomovsk, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"The enemy made major attempts to breach the defenses of our troops to the north and south of Artyomovsk over the past day. All the attacks by Ukrainian units have been repelled. No breaches of Russian defenses have been allowed," he said.

According to Konashenkov, assault units supported by Airborne Troops units continue to engage in battles to seize western parts of Artyomovsk.

"While repelling enemy attacks, the soldiers of the 4th, 200th motorized rifle brigades, and the 6th motorized rifle division of the Russian Armed Forces showed courage and heroism," the spokesman said.