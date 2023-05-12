Russian naval ships strike enemy targets with Kalibr cruise missiles in Baltic drills

KALININGRAD, May 12. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s missile corvettes armed with Kalibr cruise missile systems struck a notional enemy’s naval and coastal targets during drills in Russia’s westernmost exclave of the Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"A naval strike force comprising the missile corvettes Serpukhov and Zelyony Dol successfully conducted electronic missile launches by Kalibr missile systems at the Baltic Fleet’s naval practice ranges against the targets simulating a group of a notional enemy’s combat ships and vital coastal sites," the press office said in a statement.

Data recording equipment confirmed that all the designated targets were successfully destroyed, it said.

"The firings were conducted under intense jamming artificially created to complicate the task for the crews of the naval strike group," the statement reads.

The crews of the missile corvettes Serpukhov and Zelyony Dol also practiced fire from all types of tube artillery, striking real sea targets and repelling the mock enemy’s massive air attack, it said.

In the course of fulfilling their firing assignments, the crews of the missile corvettes practiced ship damage control and anti-saboteur defense during the anchorage in an unsafe roadstead, as well as interoperability and communication between ships and joint deployment elements, the press office reported.