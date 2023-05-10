Ukrainian strike on Stakhanov in LPR kills one, injures two people, mayor’s office says

LUGANSK, May 10. /TASS/. One was killed and two people were injured in a Ukrainian attack on Stakhanov in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the mayor’s office told TASS on Wednesday, saying that a residential block was damaged.

"A nine-story apartment building was damaged. <…> A woman who was passing by was killed. And two people were injured," an official with the mayor’s office specified.

According to the official, emergency services are working at the scene. The number of those injured is being verified, as more people on upper floors might have sustained wounds.

The city was attacked with a US-made HIMARS battery, the LPR’s mission to the Joint Center for Coordination and Control of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes reported.