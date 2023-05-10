Belarus foils several terror attacks traced to Ukraine — TV

MINSK, May 10. /TASS/. The Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) foiled several terror attacks on the eve of the May 9 Victory Day celebrations and their masterminds can be traced to Ukraine, the republic’s ONT television channel reported on Wednesday.

As the television channel reported, on the eve of the holiday and "directly on May 9, several terror attacks were intended to be carried out" and the Belarusian security agency foiled these attempts.

The masterminds of the terror attacks can be traced to Ukraine, the television channel said.

According to the TV channel’s data, the explosives were disguised as imported household appliances. In Belarus, different people received them with the same assignment of taking them and not asking any further questions. At the designated time, the parcels were intended to be activated to cause casualties and escalate the situation in the republic, the television channel said.

Details of the security operation to foil the terror attacks will be given in a special film on ONT on Wednesday, it said.

Belarusian State Security Committee Chairman Ivan Tertel said on May 9 that persons who had plotted terror attacks on the eve of May 9 were apprehended in the republic. He said that there were attempts to draw the republic’s youth into committing terror attacks. He also said that the Belarusian authorities expected an escalation of the situation around the republic.