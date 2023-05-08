Russia says its forces destroyed two Ukrainian ammunition depots in DPR, Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed two Ukrainian ammunition depots in the Donetsk People’s Republic and in the Zaporozhye Region and eliminated up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen in the south of the DPR and in the Zaporozhye Region over the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"Two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian 72th mechanized and 128th mountain assault brigades in the areas of the settlements of Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Kirovo in the Zaporozhye Region," he said.

According to the spokesman, the aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup East in the south of the DPR and in the Zaporozhye Region inflicted strikes on Ukrainian units in the area of the following settlements: Ugledar, Shevchenko, Vremevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic; and Malinovka, Marfopol, Belogorye and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region.

"Up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks and a D-20 howitzer were eliminated in those areas over the past day," Konashenkov said.