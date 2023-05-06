At least 185 Ukrainian servicemen, mercenaries killed in Donetsk area — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, 6 May. /TASS/. Over the past day, Russian troops have destroyed at least 185 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as foreign mercenaries, in the Donetsk area, the Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Saturday.

"During the day, more than 185 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, 1 tank, 4 armored combat vehicles, 4 vehicles, 2 D-20 howitzers and 1 D-30 howitzer were destroyed in this area," Konashenkov said.

"Over the past day operational-tactical and army aviation, artillery of groups of troops of the Russian armed forces hit 85 artillery units of the Ukrainian armed forces in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 104 districts," the general added.

According to him, a US-made AN/TPQ-48 counter-battery radar was also destroyed in the Verkhnekamenka region in the People’s Republic of Lugansk.

Ukrainian forces lose up to 90 servicemen in South Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

In the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas, air strikes and artillery fire from the Vostok group of troops defeated units of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of the settlements of Gulyaipole, Zaporozhye region, and Ugledar, Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman reported.

"During the day, up to 90 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored combat vehicles, 4 cars, as well as a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in these areas. An ammunition depot of the 35th marine battalion of the Ukrainian armed forces was destroyed near the village of Velyka Novoselka," he said.

He added that over the past day, the Russian military destroyed up to 35 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kherson direction, as well as enemy equipment.

"In the Kherson direction, up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 vehicles and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were destroyed as a result of fire damage per day," he specified.

Up to 60 Ukrainian soldiers wiped out in Krasnolimansk area

According to Konashenkov, in the Krasnolimansky direction, operational-tactical and army aviation, artillery fire of the Center group of forces defeated the units of the Ukrainian army in the areas of the settlements of Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova of the People's Republic of Lugansk.

"Up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, an armored combat vehicle, 3 pickup trucks, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount and 2 D-30 howitzers were destroyed," the general noted.

Meanwhile, the losses of the Ukrainian forces in the Kupyansk area amounted to 50 people, 2 armored vehicles and an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, he added.

"In the Kupyansk direction, air strikes and artillery fire from the Western Group of Forces hit enemy units in the areas of the settlements of Kislovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov region. Up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, three cars, and an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer were destroyed in this direction in a day," the Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman pointed out.