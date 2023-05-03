Kiev steps up information attacks against Crimea ahead of May 9 holiday — Aksyonov

SIMFEROPOL, May 3. /TASS/. Information attacks on Crimea from Ukraine have intensified in the first week of May on the eve of Victory Day, as Kiev tries to trigger panic on the peninsula, Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov told the media on Wednesday.

"We will refrain from mass events on the occasion of Victory Day, because Kiev’s provocations are expected. During the whole week the Ukrainian army’s center for information and psychological special operations has been very active. They are coming up with ever more fake news about Crimea. Basically, all the attacks are informational. The aim is to breed panic in the rear. That's how the situation looks like. One should expect provocations. We are ready for them," Aksyonov said.

Crimea was one of the first regions to declare it would refrain from holding the Immortal Regiment civil procession on Victory Day. On April 12, Aksyonov explained that this was done for security reasons. A week later, the authorities of the city of Sevastopol said the Russian Defense Ministry had decided against holding the parade in the city. The regional authorities promised to arrange for alternatives to the customary festive events.