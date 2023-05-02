Russia’s Baltic Fleet to hold over 30 drills in summer training period

KALININGRAD, May 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Baltic Fleet plans to conduct over 30 various drills at practice ranges in Russia’s westernmost exclave of the Kaliningrad Region in the summer training period, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"In the summer training period, over 30 exercises of various levels are planned at the Baltic Fleet’s practice ranges located on the territory of the Kaliningrad Region with the involvement of armored and motor rifle units, an air defense and signal formation, artillery, reconnaissance and the Fleet’s naval aviation," the press office said in a statement.

As part of preparations for the drills and the new training period, the Baltic Fleet is carrying out measures to upgrade and improve the training facilities of naval and combined arms practice ranges. Practice range teams have made and repaired over 200 multi-functional mobile and stationary targets simulating a notional enemy’s auto equipment and armor, manpower, machine-gun and anti-tank teams, it said.

In total, the Russian Baltic Fleet will prepare and improve over 300 facilities for firearms and gunnery training, combat vehicle driving, tactical and special training, the press office said.

"Training minefields, wire and mine barriers and some other field works are being created at practice ranges to inspect the skills and ability of the personnel to overcome roadblocks and natural existing obstacles," the statement says.