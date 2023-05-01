Russian air defenses destroy eight Ukrainian drones over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses destroyed eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"Air defense capabilities over the past day destroyed eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Gorobyovka in the Kharkov region, Kremennaya, Krasnorechenskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as well as Peschanovka in the Kherson region," Konashenkov told a briefing on the special military operation.

According to the Defense Ministry, since the start of special military operation 413 aircraft, 230 helicopters, 3,913 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 air defense systems, 8,927 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,095 multiple rocket launchers, 4,703 field branch artillery weapons and mortars as well as 9,893 pieces of special tactical vehicles have been wiped out.