Ukraine’s losses in Krasny Liman area reach up to 55 troops, 3 howitzers — top brass

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed three howitzers, an armored vehicle and a pickup truck in the Krasny Liman area, and Ukraine’s losses reached up to 55, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"In the Krasny Liman area the operational/tactical and army aviation, artillery fire of the battlegroup Center struck Ukrainian units near the settlements of Olgovka in the Kharkov region, Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses over the past day in this area totaled up to 55 Ukrainian servicemen, an armored combat vehicle, one pickup truck, a D-20 howitzer as well as two D-30 howitzers," Konashenkov said, noting that the activity of two sabotage groups has been thwarted.