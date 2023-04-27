Shoigu arrives in India for meeting of SCO defense ministers

NEW DELHI, April 27. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Thursday arrived in the Indian capital where the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s member countries will hold a meeting on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"It’s planned that the meeting will address pressing issues of international and regional security and further strengthening of cooperation in the area of defense and security," the statement said.

The meeting is expected to be attended by the defense ministers of SCO member states (India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan), the SCO secretary general, the director of the executive committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, as well as the defense ministers of Belarus and Iran, which are observer countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said.