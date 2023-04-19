Belarusian air defense forces practice protection of critically important facilities

MINSK, April 19. /TASS/. Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces practice protection of forces and critically important civilian infrastructure facilities during the ongoing exercise, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported Wednesday.

"In accordance with the training plan, a tactical exercise takes place in an Air Force missile air defense and Air Defense Force unit between April 19 and 22. During the exercise, the servicemen will march to designated areas and perform a number of practice combat tasks on covering forces and critically important civilian infrastructure facilities from mock enemy’s airstrikes and precision weapons," the Ministry said.

Previously, Belarusian air defense forces reinforced defenses of the 15th Missile Air Defense Brigade bases in the Minsk Region, including for defense against drone attacks.

On April 9, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that, due to the situation around the republic, the importance of air defense forces in ensuring national security will continue to increase.