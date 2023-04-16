Russian forces intercept 13 HIMARS, Smerch, HARM missiles, shoot down 4 Ukrainian UAVs

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Over the past day, Russian air defense systems intercepted 10 HIMARS and Smerch MLRS, as well as 3 HARM anti-radar missiles, and also shot down 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on the special military operation in Ukraine on Sunday.

At the same time, in a day the Russian Armed Forces destroyed more than 45 Ukrainian military personnel, as well as an AN/TPQ-37 radar station in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, he added.

According to Konashenkov, 407 aircraft, 228 helicopters, 3,760 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 anti-aircraft missile systems, 8,689 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,086 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 4,600 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 9,542 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.