Ukrainian firing positions on Kherson, Krivoi Rog fronts suppressed — top brass

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Retaliatory fire by Russian troops suppressed the artillery positions of Ukraine’s armed forces which continued bombardments in the Zaporozhye Region and on the Kherson and Krivoi Rog fronts in spite of a ceasefire declared by the Russian side, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"In the Zaporozhye Region, the Ukrainian army opened artillery fire 31 times. On the Kherson and Krivoi Rog fronts, the adversary conducted 17 artillery bombardments. Retaliatory fire by Russian troops suppressed all the Ukrainian positions used in the shelling," he reported.