Russian army destroys 15 Ukrainian drones - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Fifteen Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed by Russian air defense systems during one day, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"During one day, 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense systems in the areas of Maksimovka, Nikolayevka, Nikolskoye, Metallist, Zelyony Gai and Slavnoye, in the Donetsk People's Republic, Ploshchanka, in the Lugansk People's Republic, Tsapovka in the Belgorod Region, Ocherevatoye, in the Zaporozhye Region, Ochakov in the Nikolaev Region, Liman Vtoroy, in the Kharkov region, and Dzhankoy, in the Republic of Crimea," Konashenkov said.

In all, since the beginning of the special military operation the Ukrainian military has lost 355 aircraft, 199 helicopters, 2,779 unmanned aerial vehicles, 399 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7,350 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 957 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 3,756 field artillery pieces and mortars have been destroyed, as well as 7,859 special military vehicles.