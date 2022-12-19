Moscow-led bloc’s chief describes Russian-Belarusian drills as deterrent measure

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The recent Russian-Belarusian drills, as well as the exercises that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSOT) will hold next year, are deterrent measures, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday.

"We consider the joint drills with Russia to be strategic deterrence measures," he pointed out at a press conference summarizing the organization’s activities in 2022.

"The exercises can be viewed as a measure of strategic deterrence, particularly on the part of the CSTO," Zas added.