Two people killed, 13 wounded in DPR over past 24 hours

DONETSK, December 16. /TASS/. Two civilian residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have been killed, 13 more, including a child, have sustained wounds as a result of strikes by Ukraine’s armed forces over the past 24 hours, the DPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) reported on Friday.

"On December 15, 2022, the total number of casualties among civilians from attacks by Ukrainian armed formations amounts to 15 people: 2 killed, 13 wounded, including a child born in 2012," according to the mission’s Telegram channel.

On December 15, strikes were delivered on Donetsk, Makeyevka and Gorlovka and its suburbs. According to local authorities, the shelling of the republic’s capital was the heaviest since the onset of the conflict in 2014. The Ukrainian army launched 40 Grad rockets at the city and a number of civilian infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged.