Ukrainian army plots false flag to accuse Russian troops of ‘atrocities’ in LPR — officer

LUGANSK, December 4. /TASS/. Specialists from information and psychological operations of the armed forces of Ukraine are preparing staged materials to discredit Russian servicemen, LPR People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko told TASS on Sunday.

According to him, in those LPR populated localities temporarily controlled by Ukrainian troops, the LPR’s People’s Militia’s intelligence has detected a group of armed people with photo and video equipment as well as satellite communication aids.

"Disguised as reporters, they are questioning local residents about ‘atrocities’ by Russian troops and mass civilian burial sites. When the so-called journalists were boarding a minibus with blacked-out windows, the local residents noticed a person dressed in a Russian uniform inside. All of the above and some other information indicate that the information and psychological operations division is preparing a number of materials discrediting the Russian Armed Forces with the subsequent information campaign," the officer said.

On Friday, Marochko told TASS that the Security Service of Ukraine was arresting the residents of Nevskoye and Makeyevka in the LPR for receiving humanitarian aid and social payments in the republic.