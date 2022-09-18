Over 5,000 tanks, other armored vehicles destroyed in Russian operation - top brass

MOSCOW, September 18./TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed over 5,000 tanks and other armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces during the special operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists on Sunday.

"A total of 293 aircraft, 155 helicopters, 1,981 unmanned aerial vehicles, 375 anti-aircraft missile systems, 5,022 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 837 multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles, 3,397 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 5,680 special military vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation," the lieutenant general said.