Russian aerospace forces destroy terrorist base in Idlib

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces have destroyed a base of the Jabhat Al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in the Idlib governorate on Thursday, killing over 120 militants, a Russian military official said.

"Today, the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed a camp of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists near Sheikh Yusuf. As a result of the airstrike, over 120 militants were killed, four drone command centers were disabled," deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Oleg Yegorov said.

According to the official, the Russian forces also destroyed a number of drone launchers and over 20 improvised drones, which the terrorists planned to use in an attack on Russian facilities in Syria.