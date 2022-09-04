Militants conducting illegal excavations in Afrin, doing harm to Syrian cultural heritage

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Militants of illegal armed units are conducting unauthorized archaeological excavations in Turkey-controlled city of Afrin to later sell artefacts on the black market, doing serious harm to Syria’s cultural heritage sites, Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"Militants of armed units operating on the Turkey-controlled territory in Syria are conducting illegal digging for architectural and historic values and artefacts near the city of Afrin. Works are conducted with the use of heavy construction machinery and explosives, which incurs serious damage to Syrian cultural heritage sites," he said.

According to Yegorob, unearthed values are transported to Turkey to be sold on the black market.

Turkish troops occupied Afrin in 2018 following Operation Olive Branch against Kurdish forces in 2018.