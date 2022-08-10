Over 700 delegates from other countries to take part in Moscow security conference

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. More than 700 delegates from over 70 countries will take part in the Tenth Moscow Conference on International Security, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin said at a briefing for foreign military attaches on Wednesday.

"The conference will bring together more than 700 delegates from over 70 countries. I would like to point out that all regions of the world without exception will be represented by experts," he noted.

Fomin specified that invitations had been sent to the representatives of 109 countries, including 89 defense ministers, as well as to the heads of eight international organizations and 220 Russian and foreign security experts.

The Tenth Moscow Conference on International Security will take place at Patriot Park outside the Russian capital on August 16. The forum, established in 2012, has by now become one of the most reputable international discussion platforms, surpassing similar events held in other countries in terms of its scale and the number of participants. While 200 to 300 delegates took part in the first several conferences, their number exceeded 1,000 in 2019. Over the years, participants focused on the most pressing issues, including the security situation in the Middle East and North Africa, the phenomenon of color revolutions, ways to combat international terrorism, the Syria issue and the fight against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).