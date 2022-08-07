Over 40 tonnes of munitions supplied by NATO destroyed in Ukraine’s Nikolayev Region

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russia’s aircraft, missile and artillery troops have destroyed in the Nikolayev Region stores of 45,000 tonnes of munitions supplied to the Ukrainian army by NATO countries, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

Among the destroyed weapons and munitions, the top brass mentioned a Buk-M1 missile launcher (near the village of Chasov Yar, DPR), five ammunition depots, as well as a munitions depot near Voznesensk, Nikolayev Region, with 45,000 tonnes of ammunition recently supplied to the Ukrainian army by NATO countries.

According to Konashenkov, three control centers of the Ukrainian army were hit, as well as military personnel and hardware of the Ukrainian army in 173 districts.